About this product
$15.00 / $18.00 | 1 gram | Locomotion | INDICA | THC 63.42% | CBD 0.17% | TC 75.54% | TERPS 7.65%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Locomotion
Locomotion is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain by Heroes of the Farm. A cross between Blue Diesel and Timewreck, this strain delivers a dreamy cerebral high while soothing the body. Locomotion’s sour-smelling buds bloom with deep hues of silvery purple. Novices take caution with this potent indica: a little bit goes a long way.