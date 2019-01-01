 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Magellan Concentrate 1g

Magellan Concentrate 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Write a review
Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Magellan Concentrate 1g

About this product

Magellan Concentrate 1g by Artifact Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Magellan

Magellan

Magellan by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a stimulating hybrid created for cannabis-forward creatives and explorers. This invigorating cross of OCA’s Cloud 9 and GG4 hits like a ton of bricks, putting a euphoric sizzle in the mind and a heavy-hitting buzz in the body. As the initial effects temper, the high becomes headier and uplifting, making this strain an excellent choice for social gatherings, brainstorming, and outdoor activity. When combined with these activities, Magellan can help alleviate depression and stress. Magellan also offers a unique aroma of fresh strawberries with a bright, piney undertone.

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon