Motorbreath Concentrate 1g by Artifact Extracts
Motorbreath
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.
Artifact Extracts
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon