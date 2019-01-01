About this product
Orange Cream Cartridge by Artifact Extracts
About this strain
Orange Cream
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Orange Cream crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.
About this brand
Artifact Extracts
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon