Gelato RSO
by verano
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Orange Sherbert Sugar Wax 1g by Artifact Extracts
Be the first to review this product.
Coming from Barney’s Farm, Orange Sherbert is a cross of Orange Cream, Purple Urkle, and Cherry Pie. A group of American breeders came together to produce this orange candy treat. Buds come in a dense green and purple hue with stark orange pistils that add to its bag appeal.