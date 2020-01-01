 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Pinot Green Shatter 1g

Pinot Green Shatter 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Pinot Green Shatter 1g

About this product

Pinot Green Shatter 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this strain

Pinot Green

Pinot Green

Stimulating and talkative, Pinot Green is a sativa-dominant strain created by Oregon Cannabis Authority. This energizing cross of AK-47 and White Widow is loud and fruity, offering uplifting and effervescent euphoria that improves mood while provoking creativity. Share this strain among friends or in other social settings as a flavorful conversation piece as well as a natural complement to physical activity such as hiking, skiing, and dancing.  

About this brand

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon