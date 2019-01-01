 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Artifact Extracts

About this product

About this strain

The Real McCoy

The Real McCoy by The Flying Dutchmen is the progeny of a Hawaiian mother crossed with The Pure (AKA Original Skunk No.1). This heir of two classic old school genetics grows forest green buds accented by subtle purples hues. Its aroma is a combination of spilt oil and pungent skunk. The high is front-loaded by cerebral euphoria ideal for people watching, enjoying nature, or soaking in your favorite album. Its flavor is a complex layering of sweet floral tastes with funky and woody tones. The Real McCoy is great for relieving stress, relaxing your mind, and calibrating your focus with the present moment. 

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon