  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sour OG Live Resin 1g
Hybrid

Sour OG Live Resin 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Write a review
Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sour OG Live Resin 1g

About this product

About this strain

Sour OG

Sour OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sour OG is a hybrid marijuana strain known to provide a balanced high. Sour OG is made by crossing Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour OG has been available in clone and seed form for quite some time. Most samples express dense, round, OG Kush-type buds laden with large, sticky trichomes. The odor and taste are usually an equal mix of both parents, with sour lemon, pine, fuel, and a distinct “kushy” undertone, although some versions have a more fruity profile. Often described as a “one-hit-quit” strain, Sour OG starts with an energetic head high that gradually gives way to a relaxing body stone.

About this brand

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon