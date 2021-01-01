Hybrid
Strawberry Guava Sugar 1g
About this product
Strawberry Guava is an indica dominant, uniform, bushy, and dense plant. Beneath the top cola, medium to long internodal spacing forms disconnected colas with medium sized, dense buds.
About this brand
Artifact Extracts
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon
About this strain
Strawberry Guava
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
