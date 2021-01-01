 Loading…

Hybrid

Strawberry Guava Sugar 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Guava Sugar 1g

About this product

Strawberry Guava is an indica dominant, uniform, bushy, and dense plant. Beneath the top cola, medium to long internodal spacing forms disconnected colas with medium sized, dense buds.

About this brand

Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon

About this strain

Strawberry Guava

Strawberry Guava
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

