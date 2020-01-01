 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Tangie Biscotti Live Resin Terp Crumble 1g

Tangie Biscotti Live Resin Terp Crumble 1g

by Artifact Extracts

Write a review
Artifact Extracts Concentrates Solvent Tangie Biscotti Live Resin Terp Crumble 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tangie Biscotti Live Resin Terp Crumble 1g by Artifact Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie Biscotti

Tangie Biscotti

Tangie Biscotti by Prūf Cultivar is a pungent cross of unknown genetics. Supposedly a mixture of Tangie and an unknown Cookies cut, Tangie Biscotti packs an alluring fragrance of fruit, flowers, and dough. This strain’s stout effects hit hard between the eyes, leaving pleasant euphoria in the mind before turning up the physical relaxation. Prūf Cultivar says the two primary terpenes in this strain are myrcene and linalool, which speak to this strain’s more sedative sensations.  

About this brand

Artifact Extracts Logo
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon