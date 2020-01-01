 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
3 Kings Shatter 1g

by Artifact Extracts

3 Kings Shatter 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this product

3 Kings Shatter 1g by Artifact Extracts

About this strain

3 Kings

3 Kings
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Humulene

The 3 Kings marijuana strain, a holy trinity of Headband, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush, is a sativa-dominant hybrid and genetic masterpiece. Sour tanginess reek from the sage green buds, and its frosty coat gives you a fair warning of the 3 Kings' potency. Medical patients will appreciate the versatility of this strain's medicinal effects as it relieves pain, stress, and nausea without heavy sedation.

About this brand

Artifact Extracts
Premier cannabis extracts made in Eugene, Oregon