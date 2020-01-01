Chem 4 OG x The White Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Grow West Cannabis Company
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
0.5 grams
$5.00
Pickup 29.6 miles away
Artisan Canna Cigars are handcrafted in California from the highest possible quality cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Our superior craftsmanship and attention to detail reflect our commitment to crafting a truly timeless, quality product.
Be the first to review this product.