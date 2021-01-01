Green Crack
by Artisan FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Green Crack is said to be a cross between a 1989 Super Sativa Seed Club, a Skunk #1, and an Afghani landrace. The strain was reportedly named Cush by its original breeder, Cecil C., then renamed Green Crack by Snoop Dogg to refer to what the rapper and cannabis activist perceived as potent, sativa-like effects. The strain won 3rd place for Best Sativa at the Denver High Times Cannabis Cup in 2015.
About this brand
Artisan Farms
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Green Crack is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.