 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Super Skunk
Indica

Super Skunk

by Artisan Farms

Write a review
Artisan Farms Cannabis Flower Super Skunk

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A predominantly indica variety, Super Skunk takes its robust flowers from its parent strain Skunk #1. By backcrossing the legendary Skunk with Afghani genetics, Sensi Seeds created a strain with dense, thick buds that are known to be extremely pungent with a surprisingly sweet taste. This strain produces a bold relaxing effect over the body and is a great answer for increased stress and body pains.

About this brand

Artisan Farms Logo

About this strain

Super Skunk

Super Skunk
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review