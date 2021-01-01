Super Skunk
About this product
A predominantly indica variety, Super Skunk takes its robust flowers from its parent strain Skunk #1. By backcrossing the legendary Skunk with Afghani genetics, Sensi Seeds created a strain with dense, thick buds that are known to be extremely pungent with a surprisingly sweet taste. This strain produces a bold relaxing effect over the body and is a great answer for increased stress and body pains.
About this brand
Artisan Farms
About this strain
Super Skunk
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Super Sunk is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani. This strain produces bold, relaxing effects that you can feel through your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose Super Skunk to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and pain. Super Skunk is ideal for anyone who enjoys an extra skunky aroma.
