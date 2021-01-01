 Loading…

Hybrid

WSST / AK-47

by Artisan Farms

Artisan Farms Cannabis Flower WSST / AK-47

About this product

White Widow, Super Surfer, Trainwreck and AK-47

About this brand

About this strain

AK-47

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

