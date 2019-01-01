 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bruce Banner

by Artisan Grown

Artisan Grown Cannabis Flower Bruce Banner

About this product

Total terpenes for this batch: 26.9 mg/g. Notes: citrus, diesel, earthy, pungent, sweet Bruce Banner, named after The Incredible Hulk’s alter ego, is a delightfully, well-balanced hybrid strain crossed from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel that was bred by Delta9 Labs. This heavy hitter is known to provide relief from both stress and pain. The flowers smell sweet like citrus and fuel with a subtle undertone of rubber. Bruce Banner eases stress and tension right away with mood-boosting cerebral euphoria, and body tingling sensations creep in over time.

About this brand

Artisan Grown Logo
Producers of indoor marijuana grown hydroponically under advanced LED lights