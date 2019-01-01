About this product
Do Si Do is a potent hybrid strain. These flowers smell earthy with hints of lime, mint and pine. The smoke is smooth and tastes like mint. This strain will leave users with a smile as a fog of extreme cerebral spaciness creeps in, and users may experience difficulty focusing on anything for long. Do Si Do will peacefully strip away any feelings of stress or anxiety.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Artisan Grown
Producers of indoor marijuana grown hydroponically under advanced LED lights