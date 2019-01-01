 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Do Si Dos

Do Si Dos

by Artisan Grown

Write a review
Artisan Grown Cannabis Flower Do Si Dos

About this product

Do Si Do is a potent hybrid strain. These flowers smell earthy with hints of lime, mint and pine. The smoke is smooth and tastes like mint. This strain will leave users with a smile as a fog of extreme cerebral spaciness creeps in, and users may experience difficulty focusing on anything for long. Do Si Do will peacefully strip away any feelings of stress or anxiety.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Artisan Grown Logo
Producers of indoor marijuana grown hydroponically under advanced LED lights