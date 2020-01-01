 Loading…
Indica

1:1 Critical Mass Cartridge 1g

by Artizen Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Critical Mass

Critical Mass
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Mass is a potent indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Afghani and Skunk #1. In small doses, this strain will have you feeling creative and calm. In large doses, you'll likely find yourself feeling sleepy and in a couchlock. Critical mass gets its name because of its ability to reach "critical mass" in terms of growing. When growing, branches of this strain tend to snap off from the heavy weight of its buds - which are dense, heavy and tasty. The downside of Critical Mass is that this strain is particularly susceptible to mold, so growers have to be extra cautious with humidity. Flowering time for Critical Mass is approximately 6-8 weeks. This strain originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank.

About this brand

Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis. Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far. We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.