Purple Tangie Pre-rolls 1g 2-pack

by Artizen Cannabis Company

Purple Tangie Pre-rolls 1g 2-pack

About this product

About this strain

Purple Tangie

Purple Tangie

A spin on the citrus-loaded Tangie sativa, Purple Tangie is a flavorful strain that invigorates the spirit with uplifting euphoria. In a show of its quality, Purple Tangie took 1st place in the "Best Medical Sativa Concentrate" category at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. You may find that Purple Tangie offers an energetic kick to your social skills, but this strain can certainly be enjoyed in isolation, especially when you're occupied by creative projects.

About this brand

