Cookies and Cream
As a cross between of Starfighter and a GSC phenotype, Cookies & Cream is a perfectly balanced hybrid exhibiting flavors and aromas of the Pacific Northwest. Whether smoked in a pipe, bong or joint, the taste will consume you before the THC even kicks in. This strain is known to cause some slight drowsiness but can also keep the mind going while giving the body a light feeling with a slight stony effect following. Great for getting housework done or simply getting outside with your best buds. Palate and Aroma: Flowers, pine, and a slight Vanilla Dessert flavor.
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.