Cookies and Cream Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Artizen CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
An infused pre roll by Artizen. Cookies and Cream seems to be a significantly potent (THC levels reported as high as 26%), 50/50, Indica/Sativa, hybrid mix of Starfighter and a version of Girl Scout Cookies. Making High Times magazine's Top Ten list in 2015, this sweet, nutty and vanilla strain, in low doses, can be happy, energetic and focused, while in higher doses, the eyelids will droop and a nap is in order.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cookies and Cream
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.