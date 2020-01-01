About this product
Sparkling dew drops atop frosty leaves, Jack Herer has unrivaled resin production. A unique tropical sativa, Jack is delicate and well-balanced. This sativa-dominant strain will help you to get things done! The cross of Haze, Northern Lights, and Skunk provides spurring energy and creativity. The cerebral clear-headed high will help you to get happy and stay focused. With a full body tingle and stamina, it is known to many as a “feel good strain.” We have heard it claimed to be perfect hangover weed. As a legendary haze and a wonderful daytime high, it’s no wonder that Jack Herer is one of the most awarded strains in history. Palate and Aroma: champagne, bubblegum, pink salt, pear and cardamom
Jack Herer
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.