LA Confidential Pre-Roll 1g
by Artizen CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A pre roll by Artizen. LA Confidential is a widely-popular, nearly pure, extremely potent, late-night Indica-lover's strain with a skunk-y pine aroma and candy-like taste of coffee, lemon and hash. A mix of Afghani and OG LA Affie, this quick-acting hybrid is happy, optimistic, deeply relaxing and thought-producing and (probably) best-suited for sedentary activities like eating, laughing and watching cartoons.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
LA Confidential
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.