Sativa

Platinum Valley OG Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Artizen Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Platinum Valley

Platinum Valley

Platinum Valley is an award-winning strain from Colorado. It is extremely potent and offers a classic smell. A cross of SFV Headband and Silver Grapes, this strain emits a strong aroma of funk and citrus. You might find a little sweetness in its taste, but this strain is defined by its sharp smells. The effects of Platinum Valley are going to be experienced mostly in your head—it is stimulating and euphoric. Its strong THC levels and cerebral stimulation can create anxiety and/or paranoia if you don’t have a high tolerance, so be sure to take it easy at first if it’s not already in your regular rotation. A potent sativa, Platinum Valley will do really well if mixed with a little CBD flower, as that will help mitigate any potential anxiety and mellow out the strain.

About this brand

Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis. Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far. We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.