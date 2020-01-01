 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Space Queen Pre-Roll 1g

Space Queen Pre-Roll 1g

by Artizen Cannabis

Space Queen Pre-Roll 1g by Artizen Cannabis

Space Queen Pre-Roll 1g by Artizen Cannabis

Space Queen

Space Queen

Space Queen is a legendary hybrid created by famed breeder Vic High of BC Growers Association. A cross between Romulan and Cinderella 99, Space Queen presents a wide array of phenotypes, all of which possess great potency and some variation of a fruity aroma. The most sought after of these is a large, resinous, high-yielding plant that smells of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Space Queen tends to provide consumers with an intense, trippy, speedy buzz.

Artizen Cannabis

Our flagship facility was custom designed and built in Lacey, Washington in 2014. Early the next year we launched our strain collection, immediately catching the attention of connoisseurs and experienced shop owners and budtenders — folks who know premium cannabis. Dedication and experience have brought us to the present day, when we can look back, take a deep breathe and give ourselves a small but deserved pat on the back for having come so far. We take great pride in our work, from cultivation to packaging, ensuring everything is just right and that your Artizen experience lives up to our own high standards.