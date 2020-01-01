 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 1:1 Black Afghan HTE Cartridge 0.5g

1:1 Black Afghan HTE Cartridge 0.5g

by Ascend

Write a review
Ascend Concentrates Cartridges 1:1 Black Afghan HTE Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

1:1 Black Afghan HTE Cartridge 0.5g by Ascend

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Afghan

Black Afghan

Black Afghan is a complex indica-dominant strain with euphoric and relaxing effects. The flowers develop as jade, pine tree-shaped colas with dark green, nearly black sugar leaves. Black Afghan’s terpene profile is an aromatic mixture of pepper, earth, and sage smothered in dark berries, alluding to the strain’s cerebral and physical effects. This strain’s heady, uplifted buzz and relaxing, munchie-inducing body effects make it perfect for a lazy afternoon.

About this brand

Ascend Logo