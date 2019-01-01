 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
1:1 Gelato #41 HTE Cartridge 0.5g

by Ascend

About this strain

Gelato #41

Gelato #41

Coming from the Cookies Family in California, Gelato #41 is a cross of Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Buds come in an array of hues, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know, Gelato #41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter.

