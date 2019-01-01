 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 1:1 Scooby Snacks HTE Cartridge 0.5g

1:1 Scooby Snacks HTE Cartridge 0.5g

by Ascend

Write a review
Ascend Concentrates Cartridges 1:1 Scooby Snacks HTE Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

1:1 Scooby Snacks HTE Cartridge 0.5g by Ascend

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Scooby Snacks

Scooby Snacks
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.

About this brand

Ascend Logo