About this product
Grape Pie HTE Cartridge 0.5g by Ascend
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Grape Pie
Coming from Cannarado Genetics, Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. The strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper. The high may initially bring you up with a euphoric feeling before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV.