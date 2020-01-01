 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies

by Ascend

Write a review
Ascend Cannabis Flower Mandarin Cookies

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mandarin Cookies

Mandarin Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mandarin Cookies is a hybrid strain that gives off a sedating and calming high. Mandarin Cookies has flavors of sweet citrus and diesel. This strain is a great choice for an after dinner dessert that won't leave you glued to your couch. Mandarin Cookies is made by crossing Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. This strain is bread by Ethos in Colorado.

 

 

About this brand

Ascend Logo