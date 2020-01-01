 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Shake
  5. OGKZ Shake

OGKZ Shake

by Ascend

Write a review
Ascend Cannabis Shake OGKZ Shake

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OGKZ

OGKZ

From Humboldt Seed Organization, OGKZ crosses a 3rd generation Zkittlez from Family Seeds with OGKB (OG Kush Breath). Dense purple buds come loaded with tasty trichomes and orange pistils. OGKZ is a great choice for extraction, making for tasty dabs. If you’re a fan of the tasty Zkittlez, try out this great cross.

About this brand

Ascend Logo