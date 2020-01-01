Sun Ra is a powerful blend of Colorado Seed Inc.’s most potent sativas, Sunburn and Rebel God Smoke. This heady synthesis yields a strain that stimulates the mind and body with upbeat energy. It has a pleasant and spicy aroma, yielding notes of fuel, earth, and a latent fruitiness that fades into the background. Enjoy this sativa-dominant strain in the daytime hours to maximize its motivating qualities.