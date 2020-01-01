 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Sun Ra HTE Cartridge 0.5g

Sun Ra HTE Cartridge 0.5g

by Ascend

Sun Ra HTE Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Sun Ra HTE Cartridge 0.5g by Ascend

About this strain

Sun Ra

Sun Ra

Sun Ra is a powerful blend of Colorado Seed Inc.’s most potent sativas, Sunburn and Rebel God Smoke. This heady synthesis yields a strain that stimulates the mind and body with upbeat energy. It has a pleasant and spicy aroma, yielding notes of fuel, earth, and a latent fruitiness that fades into the background. Enjoy this sativa-dominant strain in the daytime hours to maximize its motivating qualities.

About this brand

