ZATIVEX™ Amino Acid Therapy

by Asher Douglas Nutraceuticals

$64.99MSRP

About this product

ZATIVEX™ Amino Acid Therapy contain targeted amino acids, with vitamins, minerals, and coenzymes, to rebuild, repair, and restore the neurotransmitters in your brain. Neurotransmitters are brain chemicals that send information throughout the brain and body. They’re formed from amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. Without the proper levels of these amino acids, we cannot survive, because proteins are responsible for the building and functioning of our cells. Imbalances in neurotransmitter levels contribute to cannabis tolerance. Cannabis tolerance is complicated by vitamin and mineral deficiencies. Deficiencies like these prevent the absorption of nutrients through the intestinal tract, which impairs the body’s natural ability to create new neurotransmitters, increasing tolerance to the therapeutic effects of cannabis.

About this brand

Neurotransmitters are chemical messengers which transmit information throughout the brain. Emotional trauma, addictive drugs, and alcohol damage or destroy those neurotransmitters. By studying the research of neuroscientists, our founder discovered the use of targeted amino acids in certain foods naturally repairs and restores damaged neurotransmitters. When you provide the body with the essential nutrients it requires, the brain will heal itself. This is why targeted amino acid therapy has been so successful for treating specific issues, like addiction, depression, anxiety, and ADHD without the harmful side effects associated with prescription drugs.