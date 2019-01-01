 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pre-roll Storage w/ Patented AshTrap Technology - Keeps half-smoked pre-rolls fresh (1-pack)

by AshTrapThingy

About this product

The AshTrapThingy blunt, joint, & pre-roll storage with an ash trapper is the world's best way to store your new and half-smoked blunts or tobacco / weed pre-rolls. No need to stub out your blunt. Simply drop it in the tube, place the top cap back on and voila! No oxygen, no flame! Give it a small wiggle to filter the ash & your goods are now protected! No more mouthfuls of ash the next time you want to light up. These airtight containers are sleek, discreet, smell-proof, and waterproof. Works well with joints, blunts, and cigarillos. Specifications: Length: 5.17" Usable Length: 3.50 - 4.30" Outer Diameter: 0.63" Inner Diameter: 0.55" Color: Black

About this brand

The best way to store your new and half-smoked blunts & joints. The AshTrapThingy is the only pre-roll storage device with a patented ash filter & trapper to keep those pesky ashes off your product the next time you want to light up. Simply place your still-lit in (no more stubbing out!), give it a few wiggles to filter the ash, and then remove the endcap to dump the trapped ashes. Smell-proof. Waterproof. Easy wash & Re-use.