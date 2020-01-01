5 Days in Jamaica - Where you can buy Pot in a store legally
by CannabisCaravan.com
This package includes : Breakfast, lunch, and dinner 420 Happy hour ( appetizers & socializing ) 20 % off on activities at the ranch ( seasonal dependent ) Access to all 450 acres of private ranch property Locals discounts at local dispensaries It is cannabis friendly - you are able to smoke inside your room, outside your room, and anywhere else on the 450 acres of land. OFF_PEAK Pricing ( Sunday - Wednesday ) PRICES ARE PER NIGHT: FOR 2 GUESTS :$225 FOR 3 GUESTS : $275 FOR 4 GUESTS : $325 * The $75 additional per person covers all food costs. PEAK PRICING ( Thursday - Saturday ) PRICES ARE PER NIGHT FOR 2 GUESTS : $299 FOR 3 GUESTS : $350 FOR 4 GUESTS : $425 * The $75 additional per person covers all food costs.
