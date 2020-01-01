 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Aspen Canyon Ranch

This package includes : Breakfast, lunch, and dinner 420 Happy hour ( appetizers & socializing ) 20 % off on activities at the ranch ( seasonal dependent ) Access to all 450 acres of private ranch property Locals discounts at local dispensaries It is cannabis friendly - you are able to smoke inside your room, outside your room, and anywhere else on the 450 acres of land. OFF_PEAK Pricing ( Sunday - Wednesday ) PRICES ARE PER NIGHT: FOR 2 GUESTS :$225 FOR 3 GUESTS : $275 FOR 4 GUESTS : $325 * The $75 additional per person covers all food costs. PEAK PRICING ( Thursday - Saturday ) PRICES ARE PER NIGHT FOR 2 GUESTS : $299 FOR 3 GUESTS : $350 FOR 4 GUESTS : $425 * The $75 additional per person covers all food costs.

Aspen Canyon Ranch is a cannabis-friendly, 450 acre private mountain resort located in Parshall, CO. We wanted to offer a place that people could openly enjoy cannabis while enjoying being in nature. Located just 90 minutes outside of Denver, we are nestled among beautiful mountains, tall trees and the refreshing William Forks river. Our packages include cabin rentals and 3 meals per day as well as some discounts at local dispensaries. We can house up to 56 people in cabins, and also have the option for tent camping for around 250 more people. Our property is for adults, 21 years and older, so that we can keep it cannabis friendly for our clients. Though you must bring your own cannabis to enjoy, local dispensaries have agreed to treat each of our guests as part of the community by supplying them with local's discounts up to 20% off all purchases. We specialize in weddings, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, vacations, yoga retreats, and corporate events. When staying you have access to all 450 acres of the resort whether you like hiking or if you want to participate in some of the other activities available. You can add on some of your favorite ranch activities during your stay like: whitewater rafting, paintball and ATV tours in the summer; and snow tubing, hot springs and snowmobile rentals in the winter. Check out our site for our complete list of the activities we have to offer on the ranch!