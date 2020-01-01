 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hammerhead

Hammerhead

by Aster Farms

Write a review
Aster Farms Cannabis Flower Hammerhead

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hammerhead by Aster Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hammerhead

Hammerhead

Hammerhead is a pungent indica-dominant strain that develops dense, trichome-coated buds with a small boost of CBD. These physical attributes speak to the strain’s White Rhino and Medicine Man genetics, which also lend Hammerhead effects of sleep-inducing, full-body relaxation. Its buds are dense and deep green with a showing of light amber hairs. Hammerhead exhibits notes of fruit, honey, and pungent dankness, making it as appetizing as it is effective.  

About this brand

Aster Farms Logo
A sustainable cannabis brand from northern California. Sungrown flower made with good genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature.