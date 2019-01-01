 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Electric Velvet

Electric Velvet

by Astoria Farms

Write a review
Astoria Farms Cannabis Flower Electric Velvet
Astoria Farms Cannabis Flower Electric Velvet
Astoria Farms Cannabis Flower Electric Velvet
Astoria Farms Cannabis Flower Electric Velvet

About this product

Lineage: Electric Haze (Nl#5 x Haze) x Blue Velvet (DJ Short) Type: Sativa leaning hybrid Electric Haze is a cross of Northern Lights and Original Haze bred by the British Columbia Seed Company back in the Marc Emery seed vendor days. A male EH was crossed to a female specimen of DJ Short's Blue Velvet from the breeder’s delta-9 collection. The flavor profile is dominated by terpinolene in combination with over 10 other terpenes creating a beautiful palate with strong notes of lime and fir that is especially tasty when vaporized. It has a deep and powerful high-type which can at times be overwhelming without something to focus on. Concentration enhancing, this strain makes a great compliment to long sessions of zen-like absorption in arts, hobbies or physical activity.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Astoria Farms Logo
Astoria Farms is a small-scale producer of high-quality cannabis flowers in the lower Columbia region of Oregon. Our flowers are lovingly grown in Coco-Coir, a renewable byproduct of coconut production, and fertilized with natural organic ingredients to produce cannabis with fine aromas, flavors, and highs. Our buds are dried slowly over several weeks, hand trimmed, and gently handled to preserve flower quality and consistency. Astoria Farms provides beautiful, organically grown, cannabis that retains each strain’s natural attributes and finer qualities. Much of the cannabis experience lies within the subtle and is synergistic in nature. Our flowers taste best and provide the most distinctive experience when consumed by vaporizing. Our strains are chosen over time for their ability to consistently provide positive experiences and effects, be they medical, recreational, or spiritual. Follow us on Instagram for current grows and product availability. @astoriafarmsoregon