Schrom

by Astoria Farms

About this product

A mostly sativa variety that is not as well known as it should be. Reportedly a cross of 70's era Santa-Maria Columbian Gold and Romulan, Schrom possesses a soaring energetic high and a strong, sharp odor of lemon and cedar. Schrom is a real winner and one of the grower’s personal favorites. Great for activity, movement, inspiration, or introspective contemplation.

About this strain

Schrom is a 70% sativa strain that delivers a clear-headed buzz with a pungent lemon and lime aroma. Its genetics are subject to debate, but many believe this sativa was parented by Romulan and either Silver Haze or Santa Marta Colombian Gold. Its aroma fills the room with an enticing citrus aroma, but arguably Schrom’s greatest merit is the mental clarity and functional buzz to come. During the day, Schrom relaxes the body without slowing the mind and leaves you alert enough to focus on the day’s tasks. However, enjoying this strain late in the evening may be all it takes to fall into a good night’s sleep.

About this brand

Astoria Farms is a small-scale producer of high-quality cannabis flowers in the lower Columbia region of Oregon. Our flowers are lovingly grown in Coco-Coir, a renewable byproduct of coconut production, and fertilized with natural organic ingredients to produce cannabis with fine aromas, flavors, and highs. Our buds are dried slowly over several weeks, hand trimmed, and gently handled to preserve flower quality and consistency. Astoria Farms provides beautiful, organically grown, cannabis that retains each strain’s natural attributes and finer qualities. Much of the cannabis experience lies within the subtle and is synergistic in nature. Our flowers taste best and provide the most distinctive experience when consumed by vaporizing. Our strains are chosen over time for their ability to consistently provide positive experiences and effects, be they medical, recreational, or spiritual. Follow us on Instagram for current grows and product availability. @astoriafarmsoregon