A very old cut of this well known and popular strain. There are two origin stories for this strain, one maintains it was a dutch creation, and the other has it coming from the Williams Oregon area and making its way to Holland. What is known for sure is this strain was sold by the Super Sativa Seed Company out of Holland in the 1980's. This particular cut produces a tangy sweet flower with an active, happy, and low anxiety, high.

Willy’s Wonder, or William’s Wonder to the more formal, is one of those cannabis strains of legendary status that you’ll just have to try to fully appreciate. Indica-dominant with Afghani genetics, Willy’s flowers are colorful with all possible hues of green, yellow, and red. The strain’s aroma is an equally diverse mix of tropical fruit and citrus that also comes through in its sweet and sour taste. It was originally developed in the 1980s and has only grown in popularity and potency since then. New patients be warned, however, as this strain may be one to work up to. 

Astoria Farms is a small-scale producer of high-quality cannabis flowers in the lower Columbia region of Oregon. Our flowers are lovingly grown in Coco-Coir, a renewable byproduct of coconut production, and fertilized with natural organic ingredients to produce cannabis with fine aromas, flavors, and highs. Our buds are dried slowly over several weeks, hand trimmed, and gently handled to preserve flower quality and consistency. Astoria Farms provides beautiful, organically grown, cannabis that retains each strain’s natural attributes and finer qualities. Much of the cannabis experience lies within the subtle and is synergistic in nature. Our flowers taste best and provide the most distinctive experience when consumed by vaporizing. Our strains are chosen over time for their ability to consistently provide positive experiences and effects, be they medical, recreational, or spiritual. Follow us on Instagram for current grows and product availability. @astoriafarmsoregon