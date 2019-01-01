About this product
A very old cut of this well known and popular strain. There are two origin stories for this strain, one maintains it was a dutch creation, and the other has it coming from the Williams Oregon area and making its way to Holland. What is known for sure is this strain was sold by the Super Sativa Seed Company out of Holland in the 1980's. This particular cut produces a tangy sweet flower with an active, happy, and low anxiety, high.
About this strain
Willy's Wonder
Willy’s Wonder, or William’s Wonder to the more formal, is one of those cannabis strains of legendary status that you’ll just have to try to fully appreciate. Indica-dominant with Afghani genetics, Willy’s flowers are colorful with all possible hues of green, yellow, and red. The strain’s aroma is an equally diverse mix of tropical fruit and citrus that also comes through in its sweet and sour taste. It was originally developed in the 1980s and has only grown in popularity and potency since then. New patients be warned, however, as this strain may be one to work up to.