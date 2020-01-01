Ray Charles RSO 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Tangie Cookies by Elev8 Seeds was a no-brainer cross of excellent genetics. Created by crossing GSC Thin Mint and Tangie, this dense, resin-clad bud expresses a loud orange peel aroma. The plant is rather vigorous, offering a generous yield over its 10-week flowering cycle. Tangie Cookies is an extremely potent strain that has been known to produce a terpene profile that can reach 3-5%. Enjoy the stimulating and uplifting effects of Tangie Cookies outdoors or among friends to get the most out of this fine, flavorful flower.