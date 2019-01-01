We make modern, understated smoking essentials for the post-legalization era. At Asztra, we want to create excitement, pride, and connection between people and the objects they own. We accomplish this by creating simple, modern, well-designed smoking accessories that fit seamlessly into our customers' lifestyles. Our first product is the Rigel pipe. This pipe is based on a classic pipe shape, updated with new materials and a simplified design. We have plans to launch more redesigns of familiar products, but for now, we're focused on bringing the Rigel to market.