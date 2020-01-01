 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  ATA Awa Max A&B

ATA Awa Max A&B

by Atami

ATA Awa Max A&B

About this product

Bloom nutrient has been specially developed by Atami for the Wilma systems, the NFT, the bubbler (DWC) and recirculating hydro systems. ATA Awa Max A&B bloom nutrient regulates the pH, meaning that it hardly needs adjustment, which in turn results in the plant blooming faster and in a more balanced way. By reusing the nutrient water, the plant employs the same nutrient several times. Thanks to the complex adjusted formula of ATA Awa Max A&B, the plant is guaranteed an optimum nutrition solution during its entire blooming phase. Dosage: 1-4 ml A and 1-4 ml B per liter of nutrient water. 4-14 ml A and 4-14 ml B per US Gallon of nutrient water. NPK value: ATA Awa Max A: 2-0-6 (w/w) ATA Awa Max B: 0-4-3 (w/w)

About this brand

Atami
Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.