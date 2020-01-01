Big Bud®
by Advanced Nutrients
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Bloom nutrient has been specially developed by Atami for the Wilma systems, the NFT, the bubbler (DWC) and recirculating hydro systems. ATA Awa Max A&B bloom nutrient regulates the pH, meaning that it hardly needs adjustment, which in turn results in the plant blooming faster and in a more balanced way. By reusing the nutrient water, the plant employs the same nutrient several times. Thanks to the complex adjusted formula of ATA Awa Max A&B, the plant is guaranteed an optimum nutrition solution during its entire blooming phase. Dosage: 1-4 ml A and 1-4 ml B per liter of nutrient water. 4-14 ml A and 4-14 ml B per US Gallon of nutrient water. NPK value: ATA Awa Max A: 2-0-6 (w/w) ATA Awa Max B: 0-4-3 (w/w)
Be the first to review this product.