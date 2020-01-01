 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
B'cuzz Bio-NRG Growth-C

by Atami

B'cuzz Bio-NRG Growth-C

About this product

B’cuzz Bio-NRG is the answer to those seeking an easy to use nutrient system. B’cuzz Bio-NRG coupled with B’cuzz Root and Bloom produces the highest quality hybrid nutrient system on the market. B’cuzz Bio NRG combines the best organic based components with mineral based components to create a hybrid nutrient for those seeking quality in taste with-out sacrificing yield. B’cuzz Bio NRG is comprised of Growth-C, Bloom-C and Flavor. Available sizes: – 1 liter – 5 liter – 10 liter – 20 liter NPK value: 2-2-5 (w/w) Use: Add Bio-NRG Growth–C to tap water at the rate of 4 to 15 ml per US Gallon in watering reservoir. Stir tank very thoroughly then check the conductivity. EC for most hydroponic applications is between 1.0 and 2.0 ms/cm2, cF between 10 and 20, PPM between 700 and 1400. Target pH for almost all hydroponic applications is between 5.5 and 6.3. Use Growth-C for an optimal result in combination with Bloom-C and Flavor. Directions for Use per Gallon Dosage in 1 gallon of water: B’cuzz Bio-NRG Growth-C 4-15 ml. B’cuzz Bio-NRG Bloom-C 0 ml. B’cuzz Root Stimulator 4ml. Dosage in 1 gallon of water: B’cuzz Bio-NRG Growth-C 11-19 ml. B’cuzz Bio-NRG Bloom-C 0 ml. B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 4 ml. Week 5 and 6 Dosage in 1 gallon of water: B’cuzz Bio-NRG Growth-C 8-19 ml. B’cuzz Bio-NRG Bloom-C 0-4 ml. B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 4 ml. Week 7 and 10 Dosage in 1 gallon of water: B’cuzz Bio-NRG Growth-C 4-11 ml. B’cuzz Bio-NRG Bloom-C 4-8 ml. B’cuzz Bio-NRG Flavor 4-6 ml. B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 4 ml.

About this brand

Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.