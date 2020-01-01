3-Gallon Aeration Fabric Pot/Plant Grow Bag w/Handles (Black)
by 247 Garden
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
B’cuzz Hydromix HP is a “high porosity” professional growing medium formulated for the serious grower. The light weight and high porosity of B’cuzz Hydromix HP provide conditions necessary to establish plant growth, especially when growing situations require high air-capacity and low water-retention media. These characteristics make B’cuzz Hydromix HP ideal for use with water sensitive crops, propagation of plant cuttings and/or low-light conditions. EC: 0,80 – 1,00 Available in bags of 20 and 50 liters.
Be the first to review this product.