B’cuzz PK 13-14

by Atami

Atami Growing Nutrients B’cuzz PK 13-14

About this product

A plant has a huge need for phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) during the flowering period and if we are able to meet these as a grower, the plant will reward us! This has ultimately resulted in PK 13-14. Phosphorus (P) among other things causes a faster cell division in the flower bunches, which makes them increase in size. Phosphorus also plays a crucial role in the metabolic processes of the plant. Potassium (K) is a significant contributor to an optimal sap flow in the plant. It causes the plant to develop a thicker stem and sturdy branches, which ultimately will result in a better harvest. Potassium also stimulates the sugar production in the flower bunches, from which the smell and taste of the final product will benefit. The combination of phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) ensures a golden ratio and is thus indispensable for a good harvest. In this regard, the PK 13-14 is a must for every flowering plant. It is suitable for all substrates, directly absorbable by the plant and contains no ballast substances. PK 13-14 also ensures a healthy root system and is suitable for all crops on soil, hydro and cocos. Available sizes: – 1 liter – 5 liter – 10 liter Dosage: 0,25 ml – 1,5 ml per 1 liter of nutrient water. NPK value: 0-13-14 (w/w) Application Suitable as an extra addition to the regular NPK-nutrition for growing on soil, hydro and cocos. Add to the nutrient solution from the 1st week of flowering. Can be used daily for the irrigation of the crop during the flowering period. The last week before the harvest you flush the substrate with water and enzymes. Growing tip Slowly increase the PK 13-14 dosage. Thus the plants get used to it and the best results are achieved. Quality guaranteed The stimulators and liquid nutrients of Atami are packed and sealed lighttight under the twistable cap, so the quality remains guaranteed. Directions for use: As extra addition from the first week of the flower phase. Wash through with water and enzyme in the final week of the flower phase. For soil, hydro and cocos. B’cuzz Feeding Program Planting- phase Light cycle 18 hours B’cuzz Nutrition 1-2 ml A / 1L water (Hydro/Soil/Coco) 1-2 ml B / 1L water B’cuzz Root Stimulator 1 ml / 1L water B’cuzz Growth Stimulator – – B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator – – Growing- phase Light cycle 18 hours B’cuzz Nutrition 1-3 ml A / 1L water (Hydro/Soil/Coco) 1-3 ml B / 1L water B’cuzz Root Stimulator – – B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml / 1L water B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator – – B’cuzz Nutrition 2-3 ml A / 1L water (Hydro/Soil/Coco) 2-3 ml B / 1L water B’cuzz Root Stimulator – – B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml / 1L water B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 1 ml / 1L water B’cuzz PK 13-14 1.5 ml / 1L water B’cuzz Nutrition 2-3 ml A / 1L water (Hydro/Soil/Coco) 2-3 ml B / 1L water B’cuzz Root Stimulator – – B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 0.5 ml / 1L water B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 2 ml / 1L water B’cuzz PK 13-14 1.5 ml / 1L water Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days

About this brand

Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.