Big Bud®
by Advanced Nutrients
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
B’cuzz Root-Aid Gel is our special formula dedicated to promoting root development during propagation. When this strong strong Root-Aid gel is applied to the stems it helps your plant grow steardy from the start. Atami’s B’cuzz products offer of the best quality Root-Aid gel on the market. Sizes: – 20Z – 40Z – 60Z
Be the first to review this product.