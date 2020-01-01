 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. B’cuzz Root Stimulator

B’cuzz Root Stimulator

by Atami

Write a review
Atami Growing Nutrients B’cuzz Root Stimulator

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Roots are essential to absorb sufficient water, nutrient salts and sugars. Root stimulator ensures a strong growth of the roots and reduces the chances of root diseases like root lice and fusarium. The larger the root system, the more dynamically the plant can function and grow. Great for all root applications! Dosage: (1:1000) 1 ml per liter water. NPK: 0-0-0.7 (w/w) HYDROPONIC USAGE: With each reservoir change add to fresh nutrient solution until strong roots are evident at the rate suggested in the B’cuzz Feeding Program. (1ml per litre equals 3/4 teaspoon per gallon) HAND WATERING: Water daily with a solution mixed at the rate of one ml per litre (3/4 teaspoon per gallon) until strong roots are evident. Use in addition to regular nutrition. Avoid the use of synthetic additives while using B’cuzz. For best results use with B’cuzz Foliar Nutrient as part of the complete B’cuzz Feeding Program. B’cuzz Feeding Program Week 1 and 2 Dosage in 1 litre of water: B’cuzz Root Stimulator 1 ml. B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml. Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days Week 3 and 4 Dosage in 1 litre of water: B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml. B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml. Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days Week 5 and 6 Dosage in 1 litre of water: B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 1 ml. B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 1 ml. B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml. Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days Week 7 to 10 Dosage in 1 litre of water: B’cuzz Growth Stimulator 0.5 ml. B’cuzz Bloom Stimulator 2 ml. B’cuzz Foliar 5 ml. Thoroughly soak plant with Foliar spray every 5-10 days

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Atami Logo
Today, liquid plant nutrition, bio-stimulators, and substrates have become essential in the life of both the professional and the hobby grower. To meet this growing demand Atami BV has been busy since 1997 to compose the best for your crop. By continuously testing and improving its products, Atami can meet high quality standards. This quickly led to a wide selection for any method of growing. This wide choice did not go unnoticed, because soon Atami literally succeeded in conquering the world. With a large customer base spread over more than 40 countries in the world, you can truly call it a professional botanical research bureau. In this regard, the products of Atami are still sold worldwide and optimum breeding successes are obtained on many different continents. The literal translation of Atami means: ‘Here I am’. In that respect Atami is to this day leading the field in plant nutrition and is continuously in development.