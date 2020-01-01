Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Don's Ghost by Ataraxia
Verano Brands took the Don Cut of their Corleone Kush and crossed it with Rare Dankness’ famous Ghost Train Haze to create Don’s Ghost. Buds are dense and coated in large white trichomes, just like both of its parents. Drawing from Haze and OG genetics, its flavor profile is more like Haze, with citrus, floral, and earthy notes.