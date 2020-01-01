 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

The principals at Ataraxia consist of individuals dedicated to the science of medical cannabis. We have put together grow, extraction, medical and science experts to provide the highest quality medicine to the patients of Illinois. Our team will continue to innovate and create new strains of cannabis and medicines so that the rest of the country can look to Illinois and Ataraxia as a leader in the space. We look forward to helping the patients of Illinois now and in the future. Please feel free to contact us at any time for more information. In our new state of the art facility utilizing clean room environments for our grow rooms, extraction labs and kitchen, we focus on award winning medical strains, accurately dosed oils, edibles and concentrates. We have gone above and beyond industry standards to ensure that the patients of Illinois will receive medicine that is not only effective but of the absolute highest quality. By keeping complete control over our environment and using only organic nutrients and processes we are able to guarantee the consistency and integrity of our products.