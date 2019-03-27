SND423
on March 27th, 2019
When will this be back? Nothing compares. Patient-ly waiting. Please & thanks!
A high CBD Sativa dominant phenotype with a ratio of CBD:THC of 1:25 that induces no psychoactive effects but yields all of the medicinal benefits. Its High CBD content and no psychoactive effects have made ACDC an excellent source of relief for children with epilepsy and patients with pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis and negative effects of chemotherapy. Its flavor profile is earthy with hints of citrus notes.
on February 16th, 2019
When can we expect this in? Acdc is the only strain perfect for all of my many symptoms.
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.