GOLDLEAF Cannabis Flower ACDC
GOLDLEAF Cannabis Flower ACDC

About this product

A high CBD Sativa dominant phenotype with a ratio of CBD:THC of 1:25 that induces no psychoactive effects but yields all of the medicinal benefits. Its High CBD content and no psychoactive effects have made ACDC an excellent source of relief for children with epilepsy and patients with pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis and negative effects of chemotherapy. Its flavor profile is earthy with hints of citrus notes.

2 customer reviews

SND423

When will this be back? Nothing compares. Patient-ly waiting. Please & thanks!

BethanyRose

When can we expect this in? Acdc is the only strain perfect for all of my many symptoms.

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

Goldleaf's name telegraphs the value of the cannabis plant. Goldleaf’s logo showcases the delivery of this valuable medicine. Goldleaf products are derived from our award winning genetics, grown in a clean lab environment under the strictest quality controls. Our pharmaceutical grade strains include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Harmony 1:1 with high CBD levels that have a wide range of positive effects on various ailments.